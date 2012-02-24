HOUSTON Feb 23 Tesoro Corp's 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery plans to shut unidentified process units beginning on Friday for unplanned repairs, according to a notice the refinery filed with state pollution regulators.

The refinery restarted an unidentified unit on Wednesday after a computer malfunction shut the unit on Tuesday.

The shutdown comes as West Coast refined products markets are reeling from the loss of production at BP Plc's 225,000 bpd Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, the third largest on the West Coast, which was idled a week ago after a fire.