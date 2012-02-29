HOUSTON Feb 28 Tesoro Corp was restarting units at two West Coast refineries on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with operations at the refineries.

Tesoro's 166,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay refinery in Martinez, California, was restarting units after a two-month planned overhaul, the sources said.

The company's 120,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington, refinery was restarting units shut on Friday for unplanned repairs.

Spot market gasoline prices in the Pacific Northwest tumbled on Tuesday as the Tesoro refinery was bringing the units back into production.

Restart of the units at the Martinez refinery began last week, the sources said.

Spot market gasoline prices have weakened in the San Francisco market over the past several days.