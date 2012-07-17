HOUSTON, July 17 Tesoro Corp's restart
of a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its Los
Angeles-area refinery sent cash gasoline differentials down by
12 cents per gallon on Tuesday, traders said.
Tesoro has been conducting planned work at its 103,800
barrel-per-day Wilmington, California, refinery. The company did
not specify which units were undergoing work, but traders said
on Tuesday that the FCC taken down last week had been restarted,
pressuring L.A. CARBOB differentials down.
L.A. CARBOB was seen done at 4.00 cents under August RBOB
futures on the NYMEX on Tuesday, down from 8 cents over on
Monday.