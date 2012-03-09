MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 9 Tesoro Corp on Friday reported unit shutdown due to a power dip at its Kapolei, Hawaii, facility, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.
The incident occurred around 21:26 pm local time on Wednesday and there were nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide emissions, the filing said.
Tesoro operates a 93,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Kapolei, Hawaii.
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 10 Airbus could move production of new aircraft models out of Britain if the European plane-maker's "non-negotiable" demands over the free movement of people and trade tariffs are not delivered in upcoming Brexit talks, the Sunday Times reported.