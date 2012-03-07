March 7 A small fire broke out early Wednesday morning as Tesoro Corp's 166,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Martinez, California, refinery continued the restart of production units following a two-month overhaul, according to the Contra Costa County Health Department.

The small fire in insulation on a unit broke out shortly after midnight Pacific time (0800 GMT) and was quickly extinguished with no injuries, according the Contra Coasta County Health Department Hazardous Materials Office.

The refinery was restarting a hydrogen plant on Tuesday.