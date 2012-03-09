HOUSTON, March 8 Tesoro Corp's 166,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Martinez, California, was restarting on Thursday following a plant wide power outage, according to the Contra Costa County Hazardous Materials Office.

The power outage struck at about 9 p.m. Wednesday Pacific Time (0500 GMT Thursday), according to the Hazardous Materials Office. The refinery began restarting major units at 4 a.m. Pacific Time (1200 GMT) on Thursday.

When asked earlier on Thursday if notices of chemical releases filed with the county were related to a the restart following planned maintenance at the refinery, Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee said unspecified units at the refinery were undergoing planned maintenance.