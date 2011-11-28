HOUSTON Nov 28 Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said a distillation unit was shut on Monday at its 166,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay area refinery in Martinez, California, after a malfunction.

"Although the impacted unit is off-line, pending completion of investigation and resolution of the cause of the release, other operations continue at the refinery," said Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee, in a statement.

The company said it expected it would be able to meet its supply commitments. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Andrea Evans)