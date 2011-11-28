UPDATE 6-Oil settles up before API reports surprise U.S. crude build
* Brent crude sees 'death cross' as moving averages fall (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds API numbers)
HOUSTON Nov 28 Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said a distillation unit was shut on Monday at its 166,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay area refinery in Martinez, California, after a malfunction.
"Although the impacted unit is off-line, pending completion of investigation and resolution of the cause of the release, other operations continue at the refinery," said Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee, in a statement.
The company said it expected it would be able to meet its supply commitments. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Andrea Evans)
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES