Dec 1 Tesoro Corp said on Thursday an unspecified unit was still offline at its 166,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) San Francisco Bay refinery in Martinez, California.

The larger of two crude distillation units at the refinery shut due to a malfunction on Monday morning,, said sources familiar with refinery operations,

The cause of a release at the refinery was still under investigation, company spokeswoman Tina Barbee said.