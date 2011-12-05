Traders keep oil in Asian storage for later sale, undermine OPEC supply cuts
* Current markets make it profitable to store oil for future sale
Dec 5 Tesoro Corp said on Monday it was in the process of restarting a distillation unit at its 166,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Golden Eagle refinery in Martinez, California, after conducting maintenance.
It had shut the larger of two crude distillation units by Nov. 28.
"There have been no impacts upon our ability to meet regional contractual product supply commitments," the company said.
* Current markets make it profitable to store oil for future sale
MELBOURNE, June 13 The growing number of electric vehicles hitting roads is set to fuel a nine-fold increase in copper demand from the sector over the coming decade, according to an industry report on Tuesday. Electric or hybrid cars and buses are expected to reach 27 million by 2027, up from 3 million this year, according to a report by consultancy IDTechEx, commissioned by the International Copper Association (ICA). "Demand for electric vehicles is forecast to increas