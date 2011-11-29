HOUSTON Nov 28 The larger of two crude
distillation units at Tesoro Corp's (TSO.N) 166,000 barrel per
day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Martinez,
California, was shut due to a malfunction on Monday morning,
according to sources familiar with refinery operations.
The 120,000 bpd No. 50 CDU was shut due a problem on the
fractionator tower, the sources said. The CDU was already
scheduled to undergo a month of planned work beginning late
December.
A Tesoro spokeswoman declined to discuss the status of the
crude unit.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)