TOKYO Dec 5 Japanese refiner Toa Oil Co has started operations of a new sulfolane extraction unit (SEU), which removes benzene from gasoline reformate, at its Keihin refinery's Mizue plant near Tokyo, a company official said on Monday.

The unit was constructed as part of legal requirements to lower the benzene content in gasoline to 1 percent or less.

Toa Oil, owned 50.1 percent by Showa Shell Sekiyu, operated the SEU at the refinery's 120,000 barrels per day Ohgimachi plant, which was scrapped on Oct. 1 in line with weakening oil demand in the nation.

The company rebuilt the SEU at its Mizue plant for several tens of millions of dollars, using many components from the SEU at the Ohgimachi plant, the official said. The company did not reveal the new unit's processing capacity. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)