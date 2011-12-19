TOKYO Dec 19 Japanese refiner Toa Oil Co plans to shut the 65,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Keihin refinery, near Tokyo, from April to mid-May 2012 for maintenance, an industry source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The medium-scale turnaround of the plant's sole CDU is expected to last about a month and a half, the source said.

Toa Oil is a group refiner of Showa Shell Sekiyu KK , which has a 50.1 percent stake in firm.

On Sept. 20, the company halted crude refining for good at the 120,000 barrels per day CDU at the Keihin refinery to offset falling domestic demand.

