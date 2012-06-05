TOKYO, June 5 Japanese refiner Toa Oil Co has shut a 65,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit at its Keihin refinery near Tokyo due to a problem with at least one secondary unit, Toa Oil's parent, Showa Shell Sekiyu , said on Tuesday.

The company restarted the CDU on May 15 after a planned maintenance. A Showa Shell spokesman declined to comment on when the CDU was shut or on when it was expected to resume operations.

Showa Shell has a 50.1 percent stake in Toa Oil. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)