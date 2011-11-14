* Sees minor impact on earnings from halt of Sakai refinery

TOKYO, Nov 14 Exxon Mobil's Japanese refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK said on Monday it was conducting unplanned repair work at its 156,000 barrels per day (bpd) Sakai refinery this month in western Japan.

David Csapo, a director of TonenGeneral, told a news conference it would take several weeks to complete the repair work at the plant's sole crude distillation unit (CDU), but declined to say when the company halted the CDU.

Csapo also said a fall in the refinery's utilisation rate in November would have only a minor impact on its earnings.

Last week, a local fire department official told Reuters that TonenGeneral was shutting the sole 156,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit at the Sakai refinery from Nov. 9 to deal with a glitch.

TonenGeneral, Japan's second-biggest oil firm, also said on Monday its fuel sales volume in the first nine months of 2011 decreased from a year earlier by 4.6 percent, while crude throughput fell 3.0 percent.

"Most of the year-on-year declines came in the aftermath of a massive earthquake and a serious storm," Csapo told Reuters in the sidelines of the news conference on its earnings.

Both sales volume and crude throughput were almost flat from a year earlier in the January-March quarter, he added.

TonenGeneral also operates refineries in Kawasaki near Tokyo and Wakayama in western Japan, with total crude refining capacity of 661,000 bpd. Exxon also has a 50 percent share of Kyokuto Petroleum, a joint venture with Mitsui Oil Co, which operates a 175,000 bpd refinery in Chiba, east of Tokyo. (Reporting by Risa Maeda and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)