CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
TOKYO Nov 14 Exxon Mobil's Japanese refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK said on Monday it was conducting unplanned repair work at its 156,000 barrels per day (bpd) Sakai refinery this month in western Japan.
TonenGeneral will shut the sole 156,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit at Sakai refinery from Nov. 9 to deal with a glitch, a local fire department official told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)
ISLAMABAD, June 14 Last year, Pakistan held informal talks with General Electric, Siemens and Switzerland's ABB to build the country's first high-voltage transmission line. Chinese power giant State Grid committed to building the $1.7 billion project in half the time of its European counterparts – and clinched the deal.