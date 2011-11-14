TOKYO Nov 14 Exxon Mobil's Japanese refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK said on Monday it was conducting unplanned repair work at its 156,000 barrels per day (bpd) Sakai refinery this month in western Japan.

TonenGeneral will shut the sole 156,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit at Sakai refinery from Nov. 9 to deal with a glitch, a local fire department official told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)