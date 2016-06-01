BRIEF-SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple-leveraged ETF - WSJ
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources
HOUSTON, June 1 A hydrocracker compressor at Exxon Mobil's 149,500 barrel per day Torrance refinery near Los Angeles went down Tuesday morning, as source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Repairs on the unit are expected to take more than two weeks, the source added.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)
TORONTO, May 16 A hacker who stole almost two million customer email addresses from Canada's largest telecommunications company sought payment from BCE Inc's Bell Canada before posting some of the data online, a company spokesman said.