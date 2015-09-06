(Adds details, background, Kinder Morgan statement, paragraphs 4-12)

HOUSTON, Sept 6 Total SA's Port Arthur, Texas, refinery is running at about half of its 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) capacity as coker throughput is minimal following a fatal accident at the unit on Saturday, sources familiar with plant operations said on Sunday.

Total is considering bringing in additional feedstocks to boost gasoline output while the refinery's production is reduced, the sources said.

A Jefferson County Sheriff's Department official said the preliminary results of an autopsy show that Thomas Courts, 66, of Denton, Texas, drowned in the large pit beneath the coker after the bulldozer he was driving flipped over early on Saturday.

"The investigation is ongoing, and we are working with Kinder Morgan to implement a plan to return to full service," Total spokeswoman Wendy Ashworth said. "We are operating at minimum capacity until such time."

Courts was using the bulldozer to push petroleum coke from the pit for loading, according to Jefferson County Assistant Chief Deputy Sheriff Rod Carroll.

The pit is located beneath giant drums where residual crude oil is heated to harden into petroleum coke, which can be used as a coal substitute. The coke is removed using high-pressure hot water jets.

The pit where Courts was working contained coke, coarse sandy coke dust and scalding water, according to Carroll.

Courts was a Kinder Morgan Inc employee. The company operates a petroleum coke terminal in Port Arthur.

Courts also suffered third-to-second degree burns over his body, Carroll said.

A Kinder Morgan spokeswoman said the company is working with Total to restore the refinery's production.

Sources have told Reuters that bulldozers were operating in the coke pit because a giant crane normally used to remove coke and coke dust has been out of service for several months.

One source called it an "operational hazard" to have people working in the coke pit. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Will Dunham and Cynthia Osterman)