HOUSTON, Sept 6 Total SA's Port
Arthur, Texas, refinery is running at about half of its 225,500
barrel per day (bpd) capacity as coker throughput is minimal
following a fatal accident at the unit on Saturday, sources
familiar with plant operations said on Sunday.
Total is considering bringing in additional feedstocks to
boost gasoline output while the refinery's production is
reduced, the sources said.
A Jefferson County Sheriff's Department official said the
preliminary results of an autopsy show that Thomas Courts, 66,
of Denton, Texas, drowned in the large pit beneath the coker
after the bulldozer he was driving flipped over early on
Saturday.
"The investigation is ongoing, and we are working with
Kinder Morgan to implement a plan to return to full service,"
Total spokeswoman Wendy Ashworth said. "We are operating at
minimum capacity until such time."
Courts was using the bulldozer to push petroleum coke from
the pit for loading, according to Jefferson County Assistant
Chief Deputy Sheriff Rod Carroll.
The pit is located beneath giant drums where residual crude
oil is heated to harden into petroleum coke, which can be used
as a coal substitute. The coke is removed using high-pressure
hot water jets.
The pit where Courts was working contained coke, coarse
sandy coke dust and scalding water, according to Carroll.
Courts was a Kinder Morgan Inc employee. The company
operates a petroleum coke terminal in Port Arthur.
Courts also suffered third-to-second degree burns over his
body, Carroll said.
A Kinder Morgan spokeswoman said the company is working with
Total to restore the refinery's production.
Sources have told Reuters that bulldozers were operating in
the coke pit because a giant crane normally used to remove coke
and coke dust has been out of service for several months.
One source called it an "operational hazard" to have people
working in the coke pit.
