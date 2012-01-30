Jan 29 Total Petrochemicals' 232,000
barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery performed
maintenance related to the restart of units on Friday, according
to a notice the refinery filed with state pollution regulators.
The refinery's gasoline-producing fluid catalytic cracking
unit restarted after a Wednesday malfunction, sources familiar
with refinery operations said on Friday.
The restart triggered flaring at the refinery, according to
the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental
Quality.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
(erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 210 8508; Reuters
Messaging: erwin.seba.reuters.com@retuers.net))