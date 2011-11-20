HOUSTON Nov 20 A safety flare at Total Petrochemcial's 232,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery malfunctioned on Friday, leading to release of volatile organic compounds into the atmosphere, according to a notice the refinery filed with federal pollution regulators.

The flare lost its pilot light, which ignites hydrocarbons being burned off by the refinery, according to the notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.

A safety flare burns off hydrocarbons a refinery cannot process due to malfunction or shutdown. By using the flare, a refinery can prevent a explosion.