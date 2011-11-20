GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
HOUSTON Nov 20 A safety flare at Total Petrochemcial's 232,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery malfunctioned on Friday, leading to release of volatile organic compounds into the atmosphere, according to a notice the refinery filed with federal pollution regulators.
The flare lost its pilot light, which ignites hydrocarbons being burned off by the refinery, according to the notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.
A safety flare burns off hydrocarbons a refinery cannot process due to malfunction or shutdown. By using the flare, a refinery can prevent a explosion.
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times * Ineos has set out a plan to spend about 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) ramping up its chemical processing capacity across Europe. (http://bit.ly/2rp5Pxt) * Petropavlovsk shareholders should reject attempts by three rebel investors to overhaul the board of the Russian gold miner, leading advisory gro