Feb 5 Total Petrochemicals reported a temporary power loss led to flaring at its 232,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur refinery in Texas, according to a filing with state pollution regulators late Sunday. "Power was restored and all flare gas recovery equipment was placed back in service," the filing with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.