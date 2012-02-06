Feb 5 Total Petrochemicals
reported a temporary power loss led to flaring at its 232,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur refinery in Texas, according to
a filing with state pollution regulators late Sunday.
"Power was restored and all flare gas recovery equipment was
placed back in service," the filing with Texas Commission on
Environmental Quality said.
