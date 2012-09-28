(Updates Nansei Sekiyu status to halted from normal) Sept 28 Following is the status of marine berth shipment operations at Japanese refineries as two typhoons neared eastern and southwestern Japan, according to a Reuters survey on Friday. Despite disruptions to some berthing operations, none of the refiners reported any impact on oil refining or truck oil product shipments. Showa Shell Sekiyu reported no problem with shipments. A very strong typhoon Jelawat is heading towards Okinawa island, home to Nansei Sekiyu's Nishihara refinery in southwestern Japan, while typhoon Ewiniar is moving slowly offshore south of greater Tokyo area in eastern Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Company Refinery Status of marine shipments JX Sendai Halted Kashima Halted Idemitsu Kosan Chiba Halted Fuji Oil Sodegaura Halted Nansei Sekiyu Nishihara Halted (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by G. Ram Mohan)