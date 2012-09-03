* Reorganization to terminal to be completed by end 2012
* Facility still on the sales block as a terminal
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Valero Energy Corp said
o n M onday it would convert its shuttered refinery on the
Caribbean island of Aruba to a refined products terminal as it
continues to seek a buyer for the facility.
The Aruba refinery has been idled at least twice in the past
few years, most recently earlier this year, due to poor profit
margins that have plagued refiners in Europe, the Caribbean and
on the U.S East Coast.
"It is perhaps the best they can do for the facility unless
a buyer is found," said Mark Routt, senior consultant at KBC in
Houston. "This shutdown will mean a significant loss in jobs but
it is difficult for the refinery to compete when it is using
fuel oil for fuel when natural gas is so much cheaper for
continental refiners."
The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2012.
Conversion of the Aruba site follows the lead of the
massive Hovensa refinery on St. Croix. Like Valero, its
joint-venture owners, Hess Corp and Petroleos de
Venezuela, hope to restore the site to profitability by taking
advantage of geographic location and shipping facilities to
convert it to a terminal.
In May, Valero received non-binding bid of $350 million plus
working capital from a unidentified buyer for a refinery.
Sources familiar with the negotiations said the approach had
been made by PetroChina. It was the second time in two years the
Chinese company had discussed the purchase of the plant, which
is located near Venezuela, China's fourth-largest crude
supplier, sources said.