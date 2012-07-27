BRIEF-JPMorgan applies to delist shares on London stock exchange
* Application for cancellation of listing on official list and of trading on standard segment of main market of london stock exchange
July 27 Valero Energy Corp reported a sulphur dioxide release due to repairs on an unspecified unit at its 144,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Benicia, California.
A compressor issue at the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker triggered a flaring event at the refinery on Thursday, the company had earlier said in an email.
The unit will be temporarily be out of service while a compressor problem is fixed, company spokesman Bill Day said in the email, adding that he did not have an estimate how long the outage would last.
* Application for cancellation of listing on official list and of trading on standard segment of main market of london stock exchange
June 6 Noble Group's main banks are in talks to decide whether to give the commodity trader an extension on its credit line or force it into a restructuring or liquidation, the Financial Times newspaper said on Tuesday.