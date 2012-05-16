UPDATE 1-Australian review calls for "fuel-neutral" clean energy target
* Report could be blueprint for ending bickering on climate policy
HOUSTON May 16 Valero Energy Corp said work underway Wednesday on a butanizer in the west plant of its 142,000 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery would have no material impact on production at the refinery.
The work triggered flaring at the refinery, according to the Corpus Christi Local Emergency Planning Committee.
* Report could be blueprint for ending bickering on climate policy
PRAGUE, June 9 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday the United States is "no longer interested in guaranteeing Europe's security in our place", saying the bloc had to push for more defence and security cooperation on its own.