HOUSTON May 13 Valero Energy Corp's
142,000 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery
reported flaring in its West Plant on Friday because a third
party facility was starting up, according to a notice the
refinery filed with the U.S. National Response Center.
The Markwest Javelina Co in Corpus Christi, which processes
exhaust gases from the area refineries to extract chemicals such
as ethane, ethylene and hydrogen for further industrial use, has
been performing maintenance on
its plant.
Markwest Javelina is subsidiary of Markwest Energy Partners
LP.