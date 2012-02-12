HOUSTON Feb 12 Valero Energy Corp's 142,000 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery reported flaring on Friday due to the shutdown of inlet gas compressors, according to a notice the refinery filed with state and federal pollution regulators.

Hydrogen sulfide, nitrogen oxide and volatile organic compounds were released in the flaring, according to the notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.