HOUSTON, March 6 Valero Energy Corp said no production units were involved in an accident at its 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery.

A Memphis Police Department spokeswoman said a blaze broke out on Tuesday afternoon in a warehouse at the refinery.

One person was reported to be in critical condition from injuries sustained in the fire, said Memphis Police Sgt. Alyssa Macon.