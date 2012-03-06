* Valero says fire broke out on a flare platform

HOUSTON, March 6 Valero Energy Corp said no production units were involved in a fire at its 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery.

The fire broke out at the refinery's flare platform at 3 p.m. Central Time and injured three contractors working on a turnaround, the company said.

"No other units were involved, refinery production was not affected," Valero Spokesman Bill Day said in an email.

A Memphis Police Department spokeswoman had said the blaze broke out in a warehouse at the refinery.

One of the injured was reported to be in critical condition, said Memphis Police Sgt. Alyssa Macon-Moore.

A fire had shut both crude units at the Memphis plant in August after a heater exploded and the refinery was offline for weeks.

The Memphis refinery mostly supplies the Gulf Coast market with light products, including premium gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and petrochemicals.