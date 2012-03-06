PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 12
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Valero says fire broke out on a flare platform
* Refinery fire related to turnaround work
* Three people injured, one in critical condition
HOUSTON, March 6 Valero Energy Corp said no production units were involved in a fire at its 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery.
The fire broke out at the refinery's flare platform at 3 p.m. Central Time and injured three contractors working on a turnaround, the company said.
"No other units were involved, refinery production was not affected," Valero Spokesman Bill Day said in an email.
A Memphis Police Department spokeswoman had said the blaze broke out in a warehouse at the refinery.
One of the injured was reported to be in critical condition, said Memphis Police Sgt. Alyssa Macon-Moore.
A fire had shut both crude units at the Memphis plant in August after a heater exploded and the refinery was offline for weeks.
The Memphis refinery mostly supplies the Gulf Coast market with light products, including premium gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and petrochemicals.
PARIS, June 11 Emmanuel Macron's fledgling party seized a big lead in the French parliamentary election first round on Sunday, projected results polls showed, setting the president on course for a massive majority to push through his pro-business reforms.