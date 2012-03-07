* Valero says fire broke out on a flare platform
* Refinery fire related to overhaul work
* Three people injured, one in critical condition
HOUSTON, March 6 Valero Energy Corp
said no production units were involved in a fire on
Tuesday at its 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee,
refinery.
The fire broke out at the refinery's flare platform at 3
p.m. Central Time and injured three contractors working on an
overhaul of the refinery's crude distillation unit, the company
said.
"No other units were involved, refinery production was not
affected," Valero Spokesman Bill Day said in an email.
The company does not expect the fire to cause an extension
of the overhaul, which began March 1 and was to continue for
five weeks.
One of the injured was reported to be in critical condition,
said Memphis Police Sgt. Alyssa Macon-Moore.
A fire had shut both crude units at the Memphis plant in
August after a heater exploded and the refinery was offline for
weeks.
The Memphis refinery mostly supplies the Gulf Coast market
with light products, including premium gasoline, diesel, jet
fuel and petrochemicals.