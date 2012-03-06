NEW YORK, March 6 Valero Energy said on Tuesday a flash fire at its 180,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery occurred on a flare platform and was related to turnaround work underway at the plant.

The fire sparked at approximately 3 p.m. central time and injured three contractors working on the flare.

"No other units were involved, refinery production was not affected," Valero spokesman Bill Day said in an email.