HOUSTON, April 30 Leading independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp said on Tuesday that its 13 refineries were expected to run at 92.8 percent of combined crude oil throughput capacity in the second quarter of 2013.

Overhauls at refineries in Texas, Quebec and Louisiana would affect planned throughput at the refineries, which have a combined throughput capacity of 2.715 million barrels per day (bpd).

The refineries could run as low as 90.9 percent of combined capacity in the second quarter, the company said during a morning conference call to discuss first-quarter results. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)