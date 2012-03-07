GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares dragged under by U.S. tech slide, dollar firm
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
HOUSTON, March 7 Valero Energy Corp said on Wednesday that a pump malfunction on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its 156,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, would not have a material impact on production.
Valero reported emissions from the malfunction to Texas pollution regulators on Tuesday and the notice was posted online Wednesday.
"At McKee we reported emissions due to a problem yesterday with a pump at the FCC," said Valero spokesman Bill Day on Wednesday. "There was no material impact to production."
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.