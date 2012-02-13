HOUSTON Feb 13 There was no material impact to production at Valero Energy Corp's 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery from a faulty valve, which triggered flaring on Friday, a company spokesman said.

"Memphis reported flaring due to a faulty valve, but there was no material impact to production," said Valero spokesman Bill Day.

Refineries operate their safety flares to burn off hydrocarbons that cannot be processed normally either due to malfunction or a planned shutdown.