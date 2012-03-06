HOUSTON, March 6 Three people were injured on Tuesday in an accident at Valero Energy Corp's 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery, according to a local media report.

Valero spokesman Bill Day said he understood the refineries main production units were not involved in the accident and production was unaffected. He had no further details.

The Memphis Commercial-Appeal newspaper said on its website that two of the three injured suffered burns over 90 percent of their bodies.