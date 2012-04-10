HOUSTON, April 10 A crude distillation unit was still being overhauled on Tuesday at Valero Energy Corp's 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery, as non-production units were restarting, a company spokesman said.

"It was probably made in anticipation of possible flaring or emissions as the crude unit at Memphis and other units begin the restart process following the turnaround," said Valero spokesman Bill Day. "The crude unit turnaround is still under way at this point. Other non-production units affected by the turnaround are in the restart process."

The overhaul began on March 1 and was expected to last about five weeks. Valero filed a notice about a unit restart at the refinery with pollution regulators that appeared overnight on the U.S. National Response Center website.