HOUSTON Aug 7 Production at Valero Energy Corp's 180,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery has been cut back during the week due to unit outages and disruptions, according to people familiar with plant operations.

The refinery's hydroplex, which provides 40,000 bpd in hydrotreating along with increased hydrogren content and gas concentration for gasoline components in one unit, was shut on Sunday, reducing gasoline output, the sources said.

Also, heavy thunderstorms since Wednesday have moved through the area, causing further production disruptions, according to the sources. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)