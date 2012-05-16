UPDATE 3-Oil prices resume slide as supply glut prevails
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
May 16 Valero Energy Corp said Wednesday all main production units at its 180,000-barrel-per-day Memphis, Tennessee refinery were operating after Tuesday morning's brief power outage.
"There was no material impact to production," company spokesman Bill Day stated in an email.
Valero had reported the power outage at the refinery earlier.
