WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
June 5 A gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at Valero Energy Corp's 125,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Meraux, Louisiana, was operating at planned rates on Tuesday, company spokesman Bill Day said.
Valero shut the FCC on Jan. 10 for an overhaul of the refinery's alky unit, which uses refining byproducts to make octane-boosting additives for gasoline.
In May, Valero said it was evaluating the economics of restarting the units at the refinery, which have been shut since January.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would cut the country's oil and gas production, industry representatives said on Saturday.