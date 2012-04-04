(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database
April 3 A hydrocracker unit tripped after a
lightning strike early Tuesday caused a power surge at Valero
Energy Corp's St. Bernard Parish refinery in Chalmette,
according to a report from local media on Tuesday.
Officials reported emissions of sulfur dioxide and hydrogen
sulfide from flaring due to the unit shutdown, the New Orleans
Net website said.
The leak reportedly was secured by Tuesday afternoon, the
website showed.
Valero owns the 125,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Meraux refinery
located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana.
