NEW YORK, Sept 26 Valero Energy Corp said on Wednesday planned work on the crude unit at its 270,000-barrels-per-day Pembroke refinery in Britain was under way.
The other units at the plant were being idled even though the crude unit was the only one being worked on, a company spokesman said. Earlier this year, the company said it planned an eight-week turnaround at the refinery, beginning in October.
Valero bought the refinery in 2011 from Chevron Corp .
FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TALKED TO ABU DHABI PRINCE OVER PHONE, EXPRESSED DEEP CONCERN OVER RISING TENSIONS IN THE GULF - SOURCE