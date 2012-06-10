HOUSTON, June 10 A gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCC) malfunctioned and was taken out of production on Friday at Valero Energy Corp's 292,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.

Workers at the refinery were attempting to restore the FCC to normal operation, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.