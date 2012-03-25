HOUSTON, March 25 A delayed coking unit
malfunctioned on Saturday at Valero Energy Corp's
292,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery,
according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution
regulators.
A water seal unexpectedly blew on the coker, which triggered
the safety flare at the refinery, according to the notice filed
with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The water
seal was restored, but the flaring may continue through
Wednesday.
A coker increases the amount of refinable material in a
barrel of crude oil and makes residual crude into petroleum
coke, a coal substitute.