HOUSTON, April 22 A hydrocracking unit (HCU)
malfunctioned on Saturday at Valero Energy Corp's
292,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery,
according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution
regulators.
The refinery also reported flaring on Friday night,
according to a notice the refinery filed with the U.S. National
Response Center, In that incident, a pressure safety valve
opened, triggering the refinery's safety flare system. The
flaring ended when the valve was blocked in.
A hydrocracker uses hydrogen to boost motor fuel production
from a barrel of crude oil.