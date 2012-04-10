(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to )

April 10 Valero Energy Corp's 185,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) St Charles refinery in Norco, Louisiana, cut operational rates in a sulfur recovery unit (SRU) on Sunday, according to a notice filed with federal pollution regulators.

The refiner reported ongoing release of hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide but did not identify the cause for the loss in operations in the 1600 SRU unit, according to the notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Edmund Klamann)