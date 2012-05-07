WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
May 7 Valero Energy Corp said production was not impacted at its 225,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Texas City, Texas, after a power blip on Saturday.
"A power blip at Texas City led to some flaring early Saturday morning, but there was no material impact to production," Valero spokesman Bill Day said.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would cut the country's oil and gas production, industry representatives said on Saturday.