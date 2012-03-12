March 12 Valero Energy Corp reported a malfunction on the sulfur recovery unit (SRU) at its 93,000 barrel-per-day Three Rivers refinery in Texas, according to a filing with state regulators.

"The tail gas inlet analyzer plugged causing the #1 SRU SO2 emissions," the filing with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

The event had no impact on production, Valero spokesman Bill Day said. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)