HOUSTON Feb 5 Valero Energy Corp's 78,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, warned of planned flaring between Sunday and Thursday, according to a notice filed on Saturday with California pollution regulators.

The Wilmington refinery shutdown on Jan. 18 for a planned crude distillation unit and delayed coking unit overhaul scheduled for four weeks.

A refinery operates its safety flare when production units cannot process hydrocarbon feedstock normally, either due to a breakdown or a planned shutdown.