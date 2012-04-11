April 11 Western Refining Inc on Wednesday reported the shutdown of a cooling tower at its 122,000-barrel-per-day refinery in El Paso, Texas, according to a filing with federal pollution regulators.

Cooling Tower No.9 was being closed and the area blocked off following a release of benzene from the unit, the U.S. National Response Center said.

The cause of the event was unknown at the time of the filing.