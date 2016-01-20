NEW YORK Jan 20 U.S. refineries along the East
Coast and the Midwest are facing their first major test of the
winter season since last year's blistering cold set off a string
of outages, sending gasoline and diesel prices soaring.
Freezing temperatures have descended upon the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest ahead of a potentially historic storm that threatens
to dump as much as 24 inches (61 cm) of snow in parts of the
I-95 highway corridor running between Boston and Washington this
weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are also expected to remain below 20 degrees
Fahrenheit (-7 degrees Celsius), about 10 to 15 degrees below
normal.
Marathon Petroleum's refinery in Catlettsburg,
Kentucky emerged over the long weekend as the first victim of
this year's freezing temperatures, shutting down several key
units after pipes froze in single-digit temperatures. Workers
were struggling to restart the units on Tuesday.
Although most refineries, particularly those in northern
climes, are designed to operate throughout the winter,
increasingly extreme weather conditions in recent years have
tested their resilience. Last February more than a third of the
East Coast's capacity was abruptly shut down due to glitches.
"At 30 degrees and 10 inches of snow, we're ok. At 15
degrees, and 10 inches of snow, there could be problems," said
one East Coast refinery worker.
Operators are expected to call in additional workers later
this week or at the weekend if the storm hits to help apply
steam to pipes and gauges to prevent freezing, according to
industry sources at the region's refineries.
Some have already applied the lessons learned last year.
At Delta Airlines' refinery outside of Philadelphia,
among the hardest hit by the cold last year, workers spent a
good portion of the last year identifying and eliminating idle
sections of piping within the plant, known as "dead legs," a
source familiar with the plant's operations said on Tuesday.
Those segments, which can explode or snap as the residual
product in the line expands and contracts, were partly
responsible for glitches that shut down much of the plant for
nearly two weeks last year, the source said. Its supply of water
used for coolant had also frozen.
"It was a big priority," the source said.
Monroe Energy, the subsidiary of Delta that runs the plant,
did not respond to requests for comment.
MARGIN BOOST?
Additional refinery glitches could offer some relief to
traders who have voiced fears that a rapidly growing surplus of
diesel fuel - swollen by the lack of demand for heating fuel
during the warmest fourth quarter on record - coupled with an
emerging excess of gasoline could trigger a renewed slump in oil
prices.
Gasoline demand, along with healthy margins, have been the
one bright spot in the collapse in oil prices. The RBOB crack
LRBc1-LCOc1, an indicator of profit margins for refining crude
into gasoline, settled at $15.70 per barrel Tuesday, nearly
double the $8.65 per barrel a year ago.
Gasoline inventories on the East Coast have risen the past
four weeks to 62.9 million barrels, while distillate stocks are
at the highest levels in the region for this time of year since
2007, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
"We have plenty of product, so a disruption may not be a bad
thing," John Auers, a vice president at Turner Mason, said.
"Also, the cold weather is a welcoming thing from a distillate
demand standpoint."
Last winter, freezing temperatures caused a spate of
refinery problems, particularly on the East Coast.
During four weeks of February, when plants would normally
have been running flat out due to robust profit margins and
intense winter demand, output dropped 40 percent to 773,000 bpd
REFCR-1-EIA, one of the lowest weekly rates ever recorded,
according to Energy Information Administration data. It
rebounded in March as they recovered.
For the moment, U.S. plants are still running at breakneck
rates. The U.S. refinery utilization rate last week was 91.2
percent, among the highest levels ever for this time of year,
EIA data shows.
At Phillips 66's 238,000-bpd Bayway refinery in
Linden, New Jersey, the largest in the region, they're also
bracing for the cold weather an potential storm. Last year it
suffered delays in restarting a crude unit after planned work.
Severe cold froze lines that fed the system.
It's common for the plant to face disruptions during extreme
cold weather, according to a source familiar with the plant's
operations.
Phillips 66 did not reply to requests for comment.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Alan Crosby)