HOUSTON Dec 18 BP Plc has finished the
commissioning of all new major units associated with a $4
billion upgrade of the company's Indiana refinery to sharply
increase its ability to process cheap Canadian heavy crude, the
company said on Wednesday.
The November startup of a new 102,000 barrels-per-day coking
unit at the 405,000 bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana - the
largest in the U.S. Midwest - was the last major step in
unlocking the revamped refinery's potential, Iain Conn, chief
executive of BP's global refining unit, said in a statement.
This week operators of the refinery were preparing the
coking unit for regular production, sources familiar with the
plant's operations told Reuters.
Conn said the refinery is working through post-startup
troubleshooting and expects to be ready to begin ramping up
Canadian crude processing from year-end 2013 through the first
quarter of 2014.
The upgrade will increase its Canadian crude processing
capacity to 350,000 bpd from 85,000 bpd, though the plant's
overall capacity will remain the same.
The upgrade also included a new 250,000 bpd crude
distillation unit, a new 105,000 bpd gasoil hydrotreater and
other associated units.
Western Canadian Select crude trades at a sharp discount to
West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. crude futures benchmark
, which in turn is cheaper than London's Brent.